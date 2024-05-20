44,210 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AAR by 592.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $71.57. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,682. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

