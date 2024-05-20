Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 21,418 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,282,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,202 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,093. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.