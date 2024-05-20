Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,950 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 2.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 154.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,004. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

