Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Invests $3.87 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Darling Ingredients comprises about 2.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.