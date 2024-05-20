21,705 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Chubb comprises about 3.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CB traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.19. 490,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.27. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

