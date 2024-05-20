Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000. McKesson comprises about 5.0% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $564.49. 86,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.61 and a 200 day moving average of $499.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

