Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 7,967,269 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,967,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,723. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

