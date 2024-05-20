Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,066 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Booking comprises about 5.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,404,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,701.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,472.60. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

