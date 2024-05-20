Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $286.40

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.40 and last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.