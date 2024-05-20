Norges Bank Invests $459.69 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,099,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,691,000. Norges Bank owned 2.61% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,970. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $492.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.22 and a 200-day moving average of $426.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,049 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,345. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

