Norges Bank Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,401,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.05% of Workday at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Workday by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,386. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

