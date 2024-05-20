Norges Bank Invests $1.41 Billion in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,805,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.38% of Lam Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $19.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $931.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $933.49 and its 200-day moving average is $843.19. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

