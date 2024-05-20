Norges Bank Invests $2.09 Billion in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,455,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 9.40% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

