GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

GDRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -744.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GoodRx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GoodRx by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GoodRx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

