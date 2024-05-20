Barclays Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $6.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

