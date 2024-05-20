Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $30.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

KGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE KGS traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $28.99. 61,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

