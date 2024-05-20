Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
