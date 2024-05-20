1,347 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $173.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

