ING Groep NV Buys 43,315 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3,301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after buying an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $224.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.