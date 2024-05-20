CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,791 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

