5,255,090 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,255,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $621.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,260. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.11.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

