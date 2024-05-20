Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,292,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Norges Bank owned 1.47% of Wells Fargo & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.27. 776,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,510,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

