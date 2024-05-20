FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 1.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

