Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $175.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $560.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

