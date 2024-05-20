Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.86.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

