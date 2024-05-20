FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $196.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

