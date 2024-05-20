Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $19,875,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 425,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

