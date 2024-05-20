Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Leila Alland Buys 11,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.40 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

