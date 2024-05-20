ING Groep NV Acquires 1,485,000 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 548.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

