ING Groep NV Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,454,000 after buying an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL stock opened at $151.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

