The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44,083.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $339.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.48. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

