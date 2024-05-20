ING Groep NV Invests $5.69 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $147.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

