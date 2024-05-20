Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

