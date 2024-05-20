John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of JBT opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

