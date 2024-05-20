Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FFC opened at $14.63 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
