Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FFC opened at $14.63 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.