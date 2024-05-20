Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DELL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $150.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

