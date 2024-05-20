T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

