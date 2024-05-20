Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 250 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APTV opened at $82.40 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

