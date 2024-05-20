7,510 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 367,028 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

