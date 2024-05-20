VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

