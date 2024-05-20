Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

