StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

