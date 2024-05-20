Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.