51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:COE opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.58. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

