Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.25.
Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.6088508 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,740.00. In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. Also, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
