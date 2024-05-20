OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.
In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
