Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $697,110.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $10.62.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
