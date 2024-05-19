Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $291.15. The stock had a trading volume of 173,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $293.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

