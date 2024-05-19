AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 4,690,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,068. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

