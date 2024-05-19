Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. 312,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $391.39 and a twelve month high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

